Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautiful 2 bedroom townhouse located in the GATED community of Regency Oaks. Two Story Unit With Spacious Bedrooms All Located Upstairs. NEW CARPET! NEW APPLIANCES! Screened in porch. Only few minutes from the Seminole Town Center Mall, the Route 46 Entertainment District, 417 and I-4 makes this subdivision a very convenient place to call home. Living in Regency Oaks you will be able to walk on the beautiful neighborhood paths inside the community or enjoy the resort style pool, one of the nicest neighborhood pools in Sanford.