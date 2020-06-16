Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

152 Adoncia Way Available 10/01/19 Lawn service included - Available, Nice 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms single-family home built in 2007, 1580 Sft under air. Granite counters, Living Dining & all bedrooms are carpeted. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Screened porch. Master with Large walk-in closet. Lawn service included. No pets nor Roommates accepted. Available 10/1/2019. Tenant occupied do not walk up to the house.Contact Maritza for appointment @ 407-227-6674.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4366451)