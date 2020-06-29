1502 Travertine Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

3 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom Gated Community of Greystone Townhomes! - AVAILABLE NOW!! Walk to Bentley Elementary, Derby Park and enjoy views of nature from the back yard!

Must see this 2 story townhome! Nice size kitchen with all appliances and breakfast bar that is open to the living room/dining area for optimal entertaining. Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with the master bedroom downstairs and bathroom featuring a garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Split bedroom floor plan, inside utility room, 2 car garage and an open patio with water view to enjoy every day!

Conveniently located to I-4 and the 417! Minutes to shopping, dining, entertainment and more!

Gated Community features include a Community pool, clubhouse, fitness center and playground.



FEATURES:

2 Story Townhouse

All Appliances

Breakfast Bar

Half Bath

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Split Bedrooms

Master Bedroom Downstairs

Dual Sinks, Garden Tub and Separate Shower in Master Bath

Half Bath Downstairs

Volume Ceilings

Ceiling Fans

Inside Utility Room

Tile and Carpet Flooring

Water View

Open Patio

2 Car Garage with Remotes

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



PETS ALLOWED



NON SMOKING



9 month lease option available



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

