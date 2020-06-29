1502 Travertine Terrace

Amenities
3 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom Gated Community of Greystone Townhomes! - AVAILABLE NOW!! Walk to Bentley Elementary, Derby Park and enjoy views of nature from the back yard!
Must see this 2 story townhome! Nice size kitchen with all appliances and breakfast bar that is open to the living room/dining area for optimal entertaining. Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with the master bedroom downstairs and bathroom featuring a garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Split bedroom floor plan, inside utility room, 2 car garage and an open patio with water view to enjoy every day!
Conveniently located to I-4 and the 417! Minutes to shopping, dining, entertainment and more!
Gated Community features include a Community pool, clubhouse, fitness center and playground.
EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY
FEATURES:
2 Story Townhouse
All Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Half Bath
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Split Bedrooms
Master Bedroom Downstairs
Dual Sinks, Garden Tub and Separate Shower in Master Bath
Half Bath Downstairs
Volume Ceilings
Ceiling Fans
Inside Utility Room
Tile and Carpet Flooring
Water View
Open Patio
2 Car Garage with Remotes
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy
PETS ALLOWED
NON SMOKING
9 month lease option available
HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.
PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult 18 years old and above
APPLICATION PROCESS:
We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)
Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.
IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.
How to prove your income?
Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.
ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!
(RLNE4305399)