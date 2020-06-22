1460 Stockton Dr.

Amenities

2 Bed 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in Regency Oaks! AVAILABLE NOW! - Beautiful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Story Gated Townhouse in Sanford, FL! near Lake Mary, FL! This townhouse is in the neighborhood of Regency Oaks. First floor has an OPEN living/dining area that highlights natural lighting and has direct access to the screened-in patio. CHARMING kitchen has an ample amount of cabinetry and a breakfast bar. There is also a half bath available for guests. All bedrooms are located on the second floor and include a full private bathroom. The neighborhood has a community pool. Conveniently located to I-4, shopping, restaurants and more. Water is included. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets negotiable per owner. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



