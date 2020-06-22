All apartments in Sanford
1460 Stockton Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1460 Stockton Dr.

1460 Stockton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1460 Stockton Drive, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in Regency Oaks! AVAILABLE NOW! - Beautiful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Story Gated Townhouse in Sanford, FL! near Lake Mary, FL! This townhouse is in the neighborhood of Regency Oaks. First floor has an OPEN living/dining area that highlights natural lighting and has direct access to the screened-in patio. CHARMING kitchen has an ample amount of cabinetry and a breakfast bar. There is also a half bath available for guests. All bedrooms are located on the second floor and include a full private bathroom. The neighborhood has a community pool. Conveniently located to I-4, shopping, restaurants and more. Water is included. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets negotiable per owner. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE4622093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1460 Stockton Dr. have any available units?
1460 Stockton Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1460 Stockton Dr. have?
Some of 1460 Stockton Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1460 Stockton Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1460 Stockton Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1460 Stockton Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1460 Stockton Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1460 Stockton Dr. offer parking?
No, 1460 Stockton Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1460 Stockton Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1460 Stockton Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1460 Stockton Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1460 Stockton Dr. has a pool.
Does 1460 Stockton Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1460 Stockton Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1460 Stockton Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1460 Stockton Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1460 Stockton Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1460 Stockton Dr. has units with air conditioning.
