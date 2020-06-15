All apartments in Sanford
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

146 Brushcreek Drive

146 Brushcreek Drive · (407) 585-2721
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

146 Brushcreek Drive, Sanford, FL 32771

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 146 Brushcreek Drive · Avail. Aug 5

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
146 Brushcreek Drive Available 08/05/20 AMAZING 3 Bed 2.5 Bath For Rent in Sanford, FL!!! - Welcome home to this ADORABLE home for rent in Sanford, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area. CHARMING kitchen features ample amount of cabinetry and counter space, great for entertaining family and friends. Natural light throughout. LOVELY master suite. 2 car garage with lots of storage space.

Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary Schools, Sanford Middle School and Seminole High School. $95.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE4917628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Brushcreek Drive have any available units?
146 Brushcreek Drive has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 146 Brushcreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
146 Brushcreek Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Brushcreek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 146 Brushcreek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 146 Brushcreek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 146 Brushcreek Drive does offer parking.
Does 146 Brushcreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 Brushcreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Brushcreek Drive have a pool?
No, 146 Brushcreek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 146 Brushcreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 146 Brushcreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Brushcreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 Brushcreek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 146 Brushcreek Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 146 Brushcreek Drive has units with air conditioning.
