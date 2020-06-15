Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

146 Brushcreek Drive Available 08/05/20 AMAZING 3 Bed 2.5 Bath For Rent in Sanford, FL!!! - Welcome home to this ADORABLE home for rent in Sanford, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area. CHARMING kitchen features ample amount of cabinetry and counter space, great for entertaining family and friends. Natural light throughout. LOVELY master suite. 2 car garage with lots of storage space.



Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary Schools, Sanford Middle School and Seminole High School. $95.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



