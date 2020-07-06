All apartments in Sanford
/
Sanford, FL
/
144 WALNUT CREST RUN
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

144 WALNUT CREST RUN

144 Walnut Crest Run · No Longer Available
Location

144 Walnut Crest Run, Sanford, FL 32771
Preserve at Lake Monroe

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4/2 house in the best School zone in FL - Property Id: 199022

Great school zone. 4 spacious bedrooms with a nice backyard. 2 full grown citrus trees. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance . Must have good credit and supply references. Must abide with HOA rules.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199022
Property Id 199022

(RLNE5451749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 WALNUT CREST RUN have any available units?
144 WALNUT CREST RUN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 144 WALNUT CREST RUN have?
Some of 144 WALNUT CREST RUN's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 WALNUT CREST RUN currently offering any rent specials?
144 WALNUT CREST RUN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 WALNUT CREST RUN pet-friendly?
Yes, 144 WALNUT CREST RUN is pet friendly.
Does 144 WALNUT CREST RUN offer parking?
No, 144 WALNUT CREST RUN does not offer parking.
Does 144 WALNUT CREST RUN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 144 WALNUT CREST RUN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 WALNUT CREST RUN have a pool?
No, 144 WALNUT CREST RUN does not have a pool.
Does 144 WALNUT CREST RUN have accessible units?
No, 144 WALNUT CREST RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 144 WALNUT CREST RUN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 144 WALNUT CREST RUN has units with dishwashers.
Does 144 WALNUT CREST RUN have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 WALNUT CREST RUN does not have units with air conditioning.

