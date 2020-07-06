144 WALNUT CREST RUN

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 4/2 house in the best School zone in FL - Property Id: 199022



Great school zone. 4 spacious bedrooms with a nice backyard. 2 full grown citrus trees. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance . Must have good credit and supply references. Must abide with HOA rules.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199022

Property Id 199022



(RLNE5451749)