137 BELLA ROSA CIRCLE

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning 4 bedrooms and 2 bath's Single-family home located in Sanford! This beautiful house features wood flooring throughout the entire home and carpet in bedrooms! The spacious kitchen features stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinets space for storage. The backyard is fenced in and comes with a stone wall for your privacy!