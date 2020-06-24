All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 1327 S Pine Ridge Circle #G2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
1327 S Pine Ridge Circle #G2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1327 S Pine Ridge Circle #G2

1327 S Pine Ridge Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1327 S Pine Ridge Cir, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
FIRST FULL MONTH FREE IF LEASE SIGNED BY JANUARY 31st! 2nd Floor unit in Pine Ridge - AVAILABLE NOW! Come see this fabulous condo in gated community! With access to the pool, hot tub, tennis courts, walk paths and BBQ picnic areas, there is something for everyone!
This unit is very low maintenance with all tile flooring. Living room/dining area combo plus a separate eating space in the kitchen, inside laundry room that includes the washer and dryer, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a screened porch with partial water views!
Very convenient location...hop on the 417, 17-92, Lake Mary Blvd, I-4 and convenient to schools, shopping, dining and entertainment. Call today!

HOA REQUIREMENTS - NO EXCEPTIONS:
The entire application must be completed - any items that are not applicable must be marked n/a.
Credit score of 700 minimum
Verifiable income
Job History - 6 months or more on current job
Rental/Residential History - no evictions or collections from prior residences
Collections Report reasonably clean (balance of reported accounts are not to be delinquent or in collections)
Criminal - No violent criminal history, any arrests must be disclosed fully on the application.
ID's must be submitted with the application that are legible.
If living in Florida for over 30 days, driver's license must match address given on application
Tag on vehicle must be registered to Florida if living in Florida over time limit allowed by State of Florida (30 days)
Auto Disapproval if false information is given on application!!!
There will be an automatic disapproval if resident is moved in before the application is reviewed!!!
* Applicants responsible for HOA application fees and will be refunded if approved at time of move in

FEATURES:
2nd Floor Unit
All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Breakfast Bar
Eating Space in Kitchen
Pass thru Window to Dining Area
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
All Tile Flooring
Ceiling Fans
Screened Porch
Partial Water View

Applicants responsible for HOA application fees and will be refunded if approved at time of move in

SCHOOLS:
Northwest Region Elementary Schools: Bentley, Idyllwilde, Wilson
Millennium Middle
Seminole High

Small Pet (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE4251546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 S Pine Ridge Circle #G2 have any available units?
1327 S Pine Ridge Circle #G2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1327 S Pine Ridge Circle #G2 have?
Some of 1327 S Pine Ridge Circle #G2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 S Pine Ridge Circle #G2 currently offering any rent specials?
1327 S Pine Ridge Circle #G2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 S Pine Ridge Circle #G2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1327 S Pine Ridge Circle #G2 is pet friendly.
Does 1327 S Pine Ridge Circle #G2 offer parking?
No, 1327 S Pine Ridge Circle #G2 does not offer parking.
Does 1327 S Pine Ridge Circle #G2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1327 S Pine Ridge Circle #G2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 S Pine Ridge Circle #G2 have a pool?
Yes, 1327 S Pine Ridge Circle #G2 has a pool.
Does 1327 S Pine Ridge Circle #G2 have accessible units?
Yes, 1327 S Pine Ridge Circle #G2 has accessible units.
Does 1327 S Pine Ridge Circle #G2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1327 S Pine Ridge Circle #G2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1327 S Pine Ridge Circle #G2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1327 S Pine Ridge Circle #G2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology