Sanford, FL
1321 Little Gem Loop
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

1321 Little Gem Loop

1321 Little Gem Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1321 Little Gem Loop, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ready To Move In! All The Work Is Done For You, In This Beautiful, Gated, Very Sought After, Family Friendly Townhome Community In Magnolia Club. Community Offers A Pool With Cabana, Playground And Picnic Grilling Areas. Location Is Private, Yet Close To All Amenities Just Off Lake Mary Blvd. This Townhome Has Been Totally Updated/upgraded With New Carpet, Lighting, Custom Design Paint, Ss Maytag Appliances, Ceiling Fans In Every Room, Granite Countertops In The Kitchen. 2" Faux Blinds On Every Window. New Vertical Blinds In Dining Room Leads Out To Your Patio Overlooking The Park, That Is Lit Up At Night. Inside Laundry, Double Car Garage Attach Allows Direct Entrance Into Your Home. Kitchen Is Large, With Enough Room For A Eat In Area And Pantry. Lots Of Storage With 42" Maple Cherry Color Cabinets. Eat At Bar Allows For More Seating. Open Floor Plan Makes It Easy For Entertaining, While Conversing With Your Family And Friends. Sliding Glass Door Over Looks The Park With Manicured Landscaping. Master Suite Also Overlooks Park, Has Double Sinks And Walk In Shower. Come See For Yourself, It Is Ready To Go!

Listing Courtesy Of HOME WISE REALTY GROUP INC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 Little Gem Loop have any available units?
1321 Little Gem Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1321 Little Gem Loop have?
Some of 1321 Little Gem Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 Little Gem Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Little Gem Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Little Gem Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1321 Little Gem Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1321 Little Gem Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1321 Little Gem Loop offers parking.
Does 1321 Little Gem Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 Little Gem Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Little Gem Loop have a pool?
Yes, 1321 Little Gem Loop has a pool.
Does 1321 Little Gem Loop have accessible units?
No, 1321 Little Gem Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Little Gem Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 Little Gem Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1321 Little Gem Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 1321 Little Gem Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
