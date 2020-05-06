1321 Little Gem Loop

Amenities

Ready To Move In! All The Work Is Done For You, In This Beautiful, Gated, Very Sought After, Family Friendly Townhome Community In Magnolia Club. Community Offers A Pool With Cabana, Playground And Picnic Grilling Areas. Location Is Private, Yet Close To All Amenities Just Off Lake Mary Blvd. This Townhome Has Been Totally Updated/upgraded With New Carpet, Lighting, Custom Design Paint, Ss Maytag Appliances, Ceiling Fans In Every Room, Granite Countertops In The Kitchen. 2" Faux Blinds On Every Window. New Vertical Blinds In Dining Room Leads Out To Your Patio Overlooking The Park, That Is Lit Up At Night. Inside Laundry, Double Car Garage Attach Allows Direct Entrance Into Your Home. Kitchen Is Large, With Enough Room For A Eat In Area And Pantry. Lots Of Storage With 42" Maple Cherry Color Cabinets. Eat At Bar Allows For More Seating. Open Floor Plan Makes It Easy For Entertaining, While Conversing With Your Family And Friends. Sliding Glass Door Over Looks The Park With Manicured Landscaping. Master Suite Also Overlooks Park, Has Double Sinks And Walk In Shower. Come See For Yourself, It Is Ready To Go!



