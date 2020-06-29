1313 South Olive Avenue

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1720040



Come see this beautiful 6 bed, 2 bath today! This renovated stunner has over 1650 square feet of space, a sparkling kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and wood flooring throughout. Set on a beautiful lawn in a shady, quaint neighborhood, yet minutes away from shopping and major highways, come get this property in a prime location before it goes! This property is pet friendly and does not accept Section 8 vouchers.



BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.orlando@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.



This property comes in as-is condition.



|Amenities: Dishwasher,Granite countertops,Microwave,Stainless steel appliances,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Wood-style flooring

