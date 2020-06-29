All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 1313 South Olive Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
1313 South Olive Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 1:50 AM

1313 South Olive Avenue

1313 Olive Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1313 Olive Ave, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1720040

Come see this beautiful 6 bed, 2 bath today! This renovated stunner has over 1650 square feet of space, a sparkling kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and wood flooring throughout. Set on a beautiful lawn in a shady, quaint neighborhood, yet minutes away from shopping and major highways, come get this property in a prime location before it goes! This property is pet friendly and does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.orlando@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Dishwasher,Granite countertops,Microwave,Stainless steel appliances,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Wood-style flooring
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 South Olive Avenue have any available units?
1313 South Olive Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1313 South Olive Avenue have?
Some of 1313 South Olive Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 South Olive Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1313 South Olive Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 South Olive Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1313 South Olive Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1313 South Olive Avenue offer parking?
No, 1313 South Olive Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1313 South Olive Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 South Olive Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 South Olive Avenue have a pool?
No, 1313 South Olive Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1313 South Olive Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1313 South Olive Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 South Olive Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1313 South Olive Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1313 South Olive Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1313 South Olive Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology