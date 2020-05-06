All apartments in Sanford
1311 Pepperdine Lane
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

1311 Pepperdine Lane

1311 Pepperdine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1311 Pepperdine Lane, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Gated Community Sanford, FL ! - Beautiful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Townhome in Sanford, FL ! This 2 story town home is located in the gated community of Regency Oaks. The home features a spacious tiled kitchen with an ample amount of cabinetry, breakfast bar, and NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! Living areas throughout the home have been recently updated with new flooring. Carpeted bedrooms are located upstairs and a great size! WATER AND GARBAGE INCLUDED IN RENT PRICE! MUST SEE!! Regency Oaks features a community pool and conveniently located close to I-4, shopping and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE APRIL 13TH!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

**Homeowner pays HOA Dues**

(RLNE3762521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Pepperdine Lane have any available units?
1311 Pepperdine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1311 Pepperdine Lane have?
Some of 1311 Pepperdine Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Pepperdine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Pepperdine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Pepperdine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1311 Pepperdine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1311 Pepperdine Lane offer parking?
No, 1311 Pepperdine Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1311 Pepperdine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 Pepperdine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Pepperdine Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1311 Pepperdine Lane has a pool.
Does 1311 Pepperdine Lane have accessible units?
No, 1311 Pepperdine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Pepperdine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 Pepperdine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1311 Pepperdine Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1311 Pepperdine Lane has units with air conditioning.
