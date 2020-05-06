1311 Pepperdine Lane

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Beautiful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Gated Community Sanford, FL ! - Beautiful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Townhome in Sanford, FL ! This 2 story town home is located in the gated community of Regency Oaks. The home features a spacious tiled kitchen with an ample amount of cabinetry, breakfast bar, and NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! Living areas throughout the home have been recently updated with new flooring. Carpeted bedrooms are located upstairs and a great size! WATER AND GARBAGE INCLUDED IN RENT PRICE! MUST SEE!! Regency Oaks features a community pool and conveniently located close to I-4, shopping and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE APRIL 13TH!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



**Homeowner pays HOA Dues**



(RLNE3762521)