1311 Arbor Lakes Circle #1311

Ground Floor Condo-Gated Resort Style Community - 1311 Arbor Lakes Circle, 2 bedroom 2 bathrooms first floor condo is now available to lease. Located in the desired Gated community of Arbor Lakes in Sanford. Resort style community with tile roof. Master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet. Large master bathroom with Double vanity sinks. Track lighting in the dining area that has door to the covered porch. Ceiling fans in living room & Master bedroom. Washer/dryer included are for tenant convenience only. Landlord reserves the right not to repair or replace should they become inoperable. No pets please. Minutes to Lake Mary and convenient access to I-4. This gated community offers many amenities which includes beautifully landscaped grounds, picnic area with grill, a resort style pool and spa, playground, billiard room, meeting rooms, fitness center and more.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5317523)