Sanford, FL
1311 Arbor Lakes Circle #1311
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

1311 Arbor Lakes Circle #1311

1311 Arbor Lakes Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1311 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
Ground Floor Condo-Gated Resort Style Community - 1311 Arbor Lakes Circle, 2 bedroom 2 bathrooms first floor condo is now available to lease. Located in the desired Gated community of Arbor Lakes in Sanford. Resort style community with tile roof. Master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet. Large master bathroom with Double vanity sinks. Track lighting in the dining area that has door to the covered porch. Ceiling fans in living room & Master bedroom. Washer/dryer included are for tenant convenience only. Landlord reserves the right not to repair or replace should they become inoperable. No pets please. Minutes to Lake Mary and convenient access to I-4. This gated community offers many amenities which includes beautifully landscaped grounds, picnic area with grill, a resort style pool and spa, playground, billiard room, meeting rooms, fitness center and more.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5317523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Arbor Lakes Circle #1311 have any available units?
1311 Arbor Lakes Circle #1311 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1311 Arbor Lakes Circle #1311 have?
Some of 1311 Arbor Lakes Circle #1311's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Arbor Lakes Circle #1311 currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Arbor Lakes Circle #1311 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Arbor Lakes Circle #1311 pet-friendly?
No, 1311 Arbor Lakes Circle #1311 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 1311 Arbor Lakes Circle #1311 offer parking?
No, 1311 Arbor Lakes Circle #1311 does not offer parking.
Does 1311 Arbor Lakes Circle #1311 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1311 Arbor Lakes Circle #1311 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Arbor Lakes Circle #1311 have a pool?
Yes, 1311 Arbor Lakes Circle #1311 has a pool.
Does 1311 Arbor Lakes Circle #1311 have accessible units?
No, 1311 Arbor Lakes Circle #1311 does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Arbor Lakes Circle #1311 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 Arbor Lakes Circle #1311 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1311 Arbor Lakes Circle #1311 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1311 Arbor Lakes Circle #1311 does not have units with air conditioning.

