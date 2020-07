Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Home in Quiet Neighborhood - Traditional 3 bedroom / 2 bath home is not too far from historic downtown Sanford. Located off the scenic route of Mellonville Ave. Interior features terrazzo floors and fresh paint. Living and family rooms plus formal dining room. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar. Beautiful wooded lot with mature landscaping. Open floor plan. Pets o.k.



(RLNE4624551)