129 Hidden Arbor Ct

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Townhouse in Sanford. Amenities included:

Dishwasher,garbage disposal

Microwave

Refrigerator

All new kitchen cabinets ,Granite counters

hardwood floors,community pool, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, storage,

washer dryer connections , and fencing yard. Two assigned parking spaces.

No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.

Date Available: Mar 5th 2020.

$1,150/month rent. $1,150 security deposit required.

