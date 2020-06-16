All apartments in Sanford
1224 Travertine Terrace
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

1224 Travertine Terrace

1224 Travertine Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1224 Travertine Terrace, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
1224 Travertine Terrace Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Townhouse for Rent in Sanford, FL! Greystone Subdivision! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Two Story Townhouse for Rent in Sanford, FL! Enjoy the gated community of Greystone! Open tiled living area. Charming dining nook. Kitchen features beautifully tiled backsplash, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinetry. Upstairs includes a built-in shelf, ideal for family photos or household trinkets. NEW FLOORING ON STAIRWELL AND UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS! Spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans and large closets. Master suite bathroom displays soaking tub and stand in shower. Screen covered lanai with a great lake view.The community is gated with a very nice pool, playground, and exercise facility. Just minutes from Seminole Towne Center, I-4 and the Sanford Airport. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary School, Sanford Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE June!!!!!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE1834918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 Travertine Terrace have any available units?
1224 Travertine Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1224 Travertine Terrace have?
Some of 1224 Travertine Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 Travertine Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1224 Travertine Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 Travertine Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1224 Travertine Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1224 Travertine Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1224 Travertine Terrace offers parking.
Does 1224 Travertine Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 Travertine Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 Travertine Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 1224 Travertine Terrace has a pool.
Does 1224 Travertine Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1224 Travertine Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 Travertine Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1224 Travertine Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1224 Travertine Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1224 Travertine Terrace has units with air conditioning.
