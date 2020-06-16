Amenities

1224 Travertine Terrace Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Townhouse for Rent in Sanford, FL! Greystone Subdivision! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Two Story Townhouse for Rent in Sanford, FL! Enjoy the gated community of Greystone! Open tiled living area. Charming dining nook. Kitchen features beautifully tiled backsplash, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinetry. Upstairs includes a built-in shelf, ideal for family photos or household trinkets. NEW FLOORING ON STAIRWELL AND UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS! Spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans and large closets. Master suite bathroom displays soaking tub and stand in shower. Screen covered lanai with a great lake view.The community is gated with a very nice pool, playground, and exercise facility. Just minutes from Seminole Towne Center, I-4 and the Sanford Airport. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary School, Sanford Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE June!!!!!!!



