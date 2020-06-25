121 Carmel Bay Dr

Amenities

Monterey Oaks Rental! - Beautiful 4 bdrm/2.5 bath with 2 car garage . Home in a great area, open and spacious floor plan. Great curb appeal. Centrally located to major highways, I-4 and the 417. Freshly painted throughout the house, brand new carpets on second floor. All appliance includes, Washer/Dryer hook up only . If your a lover of natural this home is for you! With nearby Rocky Spring, Black Bear , and Lower Wekiva State Reserves. Central Florida Zoo, Lake Jessup and Monroe as well. Move in ready , This won't last!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4867143)