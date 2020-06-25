All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 121 Carmel Bay Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
121 Carmel Bay Dr
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:57 AM

121 Carmel Bay Dr

121 Carmel Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

121 Carmel Bay Drive, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Monterey Oaks Rental! - Beautiful 4 bdrm/2.5 bath with 2 car garage . Home in a great area, open and spacious floor plan. Great curb appeal. Centrally located to major highways, I-4 and the 417. Freshly painted throughout the house, brand new carpets on second floor. All appliance includes, Washer/Dryer hook up only . If your a lover of natural this home is for you! With nearby Rocky Spring, Black Bear , and Lower Wekiva State Reserves. Central Florida Zoo, Lake Jessup and Monroe as well. Move in ready , This won't last!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4867143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Carmel Bay Dr have any available units?
121 Carmel Bay Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 121 Carmel Bay Dr have?
Some of 121 Carmel Bay Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Carmel Bay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
121 Carmel Bay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Carmel Bay Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Carmel Bay Dr is pet friendly.
Does 121 Carmel Bay Dr offer parking?
Yes, 121 Carmel Bay Dr offers parking.
Does 121 Carmel Bay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Carmel Bay Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Carmel Bay Dr have a pool?
No, 121 Carmel Bay Dr does not have a pool.
Does 121 Carmel Bay Dr have accessible units?
No, 121 Carmel Bay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Carmel Bay Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Carmel Bay Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Carmel Bay Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Carmel Bay Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology