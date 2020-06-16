All apartments in Sanford
1171 Stockton Drive

1171 Stockton Drive · (407) 258-1332
Location

1171 Stockton Drive, Sanford, FL 32771

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1171 Stockton Drive · Avail. Aug 10

$1,265

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1138 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
1171 Stockton Drive Available 08/10/20 BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome AVAILABLE NOW - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Sanford, FL ! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. This 2 story townhome is located in the gated community of Regency Oaks. The home features a SPACIOUS kitchen/dining area with plenty of cabinetry, counterspace and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Natural light throughout. GORGEOUS floor plan. Large living area. Amazing screened-in patio. Great community pool. NO PETS!

Conveniently located close to I-4, shopping and more. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Seminole High School. Professionally leased by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE AUGUST 10!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1171 Stockton Drive have any available units?
1171 Stockton Drive has a unit available for $1,265 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1171 Stockton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1171 Stockton Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1171 Stockton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1171 Stockton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 1171 Stockton Drive offer parking?
No, 1171 Stockton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1171 Stockton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1171 Stockton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1171 Stockton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1171 Stockton Drive has a pool.
Does 1171 Stockton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1171 Stockton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1171 Stockton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1171 Stockton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1171 Stockton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1171 Stockton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
