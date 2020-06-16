Amenities

patio / balcony pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

1171 Stockton Drive Available 08/10/20 BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome AVAILABLE NOW - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Sanford, FL ! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. This 2 story townhome is located in the gated community of Regency Oaks. The home features a SPACIOUS kitchen/dining area with plenty of cabinetry, counterspace and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Natural light throughout. GORGEOUS floor plan. Large living area. Amazing screened-in patio. Great community pool. NO PETS!



Conveniently located close to I-4, shopping and more. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Seminole High School. Professionally leased by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE AUGUST 10!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5835128)