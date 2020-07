Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Cute 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath Home Move In Ready! - Here is an affordable 3 bedroom home located near the Orlando-Sanford Airport, retailers and minutes away from Historic Downtown Sanford. The interior has been painted, and it is move-in ready. Back yard is fenced, so bring your pet and enjoy. The home includes a laundry room with a washer and dryer and screened porch.



(RLNE3376492)