All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 116 COBBLESTONE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
116 COBBLESTONE WAY
Last updated May 1 2020 at 12:26 AM

116 COBBLESTONE WAY

116 Cobblestone Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

116 Cobblestone Way, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in highly desirable Mayfair Meadows of Lake Mary! Wood laminate and tile throughout common living areas! Newer carpets in bedrooms. Stunning Vaulted Ceilings! Washer and dryer included. Spacious fenced in side yard! One car garage. Community pool! Centrally located! Rental Requirements: No recent violent criminal history, No recent evictions or bankruptcies, $75 application fee per adult, First and security (equal to 1st month). Application attached. *Power, Water, and Lawn care are tenant responsibility*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 COBBLESTONE WAY have any available units?
116 COBBLESTONE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 116 COBBLESTONE WAY have?
Some of 116 COBBLESTONE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 COBBLESTONE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
116 COBBLESTONE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 COBBLESTONE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 116 COBBLESTONE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 116 COBBLESTONE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 116 COBBLESTONE WAY offers parking.
Does 116 COBBLESTONE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 COBBLESTONE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 COBBLESTONE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 116 COBBLESTONE WAY has a pool.
Does 116 COBBLESTONE WAY have accessible units?
No, 116 COBBLESTONE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 116 COBBLESTONE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 COBBLESTONE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 COBBLESTONE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 COBBLESTONE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology