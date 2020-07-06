116 COBBLESTONE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in highly desirable Mayfair Meadows of Lake Mary! Wood laminate and tile throughout common living areas! Newer carpets in bedrooms. Stunning Vaulted Ceilings! Washer and dryer included. Spacious fenced in side yard! One car garage. Community pool! Centrally located! Rental Requirements: No recent violent criminal history, No recent evictions or bankruptcies, $75 application fee per adult, First and security (equal to 1st month). Application attached. *Power, Water, and Lawn care are tenant responsibility*