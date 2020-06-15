All apartments in Sanford
115 Broadarrow Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

115 Broadarrow Place

115 Broadarrow Place · (407) 772-5555
Location

115 Broadarrow Place, Sanford, FL 32773

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 115 Broadarrow Place · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1158 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely 3BD/2BA Sanford Home with Fenced Backyard! - You'll love this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,158 sq ft, single family home for rent in Sanford! This open floor plan with it's vaulted ceilings flows seamlessly from the kitchen to the dining to the living room space. The home has vinyl plank flooring throughout. The bright and airy kitchen features attractive countertops, solid wood cabinets, and great appliances which include the refrigerator, range, range hood, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. All three bedrooms have ample closet space for plenty of storage. The main living area is spacious and provides plenty of light due to the sliding glass doors that lead to the back yard. The back year is large and entirely fenced-in, which is perfect for the dog to run around! Rounding out this home is the 2-car garage, the rear patio area, and hook ups for a full-sized washer and dryer. Conveniently located near great shopping, restaurants, and the Sanford International Airport, this home won't last long so call to schedule your viewing today!

ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

Were happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Applicants are required to fill out a separate Pet Application or Support Animal Verification by visiting https://innovativerealtyfl.petscreening.com. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 772-5555. You can schedule a showing online at www.innovativerealtyfl.com.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

(RLNE5817520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Broadarrow Place have any available units?
115 Broadarrow Place has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 Broadarrow Place have?
Some of 115 Broadarrow Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Broadarrow Place currently offering any rent specials?
115 Broadarrow Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Broadarrow Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Broadarrow Place is pet friendly.
Does 115 Broadarrow Place offer parking?
Yes, 115 Broadarrow Place does offer parking.
Does 115 Broadarrow Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 Broadarrow Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Broadarrow Place have a pool?
No, 115 Broadarrow Place does not have a pool.
Does 115 Broadarrow Place have accessible units?
No, 115 Broadarrow Place does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Broadarrow Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Broadarrow Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Broadarrow Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Broadarrow Place does not have units with air conditioning.
