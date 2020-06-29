Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan accessible

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible

1132 S Pine Ridge Circle Available 06/12/20 SANFORD: 2 bed/2 bath - 3rd Floor - AVAILABLE JUNE 12th! This great condo has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and is on the 3rd floor! Some features include a living room/dining room combo, ceiling fans, Inside utility room with washer/dryer, skylight, walk-in closet in Master Bedroom, screened balcony and all kitchen appliances included. Great location...convenient to schools, shopping, dining, entertainment and majors roads!



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



FEATURES:

3rd floor in Building 11...#32 on the door

Has NO ACCESS to Community Amenities

All appliances

Living Room/Dining Room Combo

Inside Utility with Washer and Dryer

Vaulted Ceiling with Fans

Skylight in Living Room

Master bedroom with walk in closets

Master Bath, shower no tub

Carpet and Tile Flooring

Balcony



Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy.



FICO score must be 500 or higher and approved by HOA. Approval time may take up to 14 days. HOA has separate application fee of $100 per applicant to be paid upfront by applicant(s) after owner approval. Applicant(s) will be reimbursed the HOA application fee(s) after move-in. All amenity passes/keys are applicant(s) responsibility.



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



SCHOOLS:

Northwest Region 2

Millennium Middle

Seminole High



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult.



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE2804453)