Sanford, FL
1132 S Pine Ridge Circle
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

1132 S Pine Ridge Circle

1132 South Pine Ridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1132 South Pine Ridge Circle, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
accessible
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
1132 S Pine Ridge Circle Available 06/12/20 SANFORD: 2 bed/2 bath - 3rd Floor - AVAILABLE JUNE 12th! This great condo has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and is on the 3rd floor! Some features include a living room/dining room combo, ceiling fans, Inside utility room with washer/dryer, skylight, walk-in closet in Master Bedroom, screened balcony and all kitchen appliances included. Great location...convenient to schools, shopping, dining, entertainment and majors roads!

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
3rd floor in Building 11...#32 on the door
Has NO ACCESS to Community Amenities
All appliances
Living Room/Dining Room Combo
Inside Utility with Washer and Dryer
Vaulted Ceiling with Fans
Skylight in Living Room
Master bedroom with walk in closets
Master Bath, shower no tub
Carpet and Tile Flooring
Balcony

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy.

FICO score must be 500 or higher and approved by HOA. Approval time may take up to 14 days. HOA has separate application fee of $100 per applicant to be paid upfront by applicant(s) after owner approval. Applicant(s) will be reimbursed the HOA application fee(s) after move-in. All amenity passes/keys are applicant(s) responsibility.

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

SCHOOLS:
Northwest Region 2
Millennium Middle
Seminole High

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult.

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2804453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

