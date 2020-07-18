1112 LIMESTONE RUN

Amenities

This stunning 3 Bedroom, 2 ½ Bath, 2 car garage townhome will leave you impressed. Great floorplan in a great neighborhood! Open Kitchen features 42-inch cabinets, Silestone counters, all appliances are included plus nice size pantry. Tile floors in all the living areas plus the bathrooms. Formal living and dining rooms offer ample room for entertaining. A large screen enclosure covered porch is great for entertaining. All bedrooms are upstairs. King size master bedroom with huge walk-in closet. Master bath features walk-in shower, garden tub, dual vanities plus private water closet. Separate alcove is perfect for the family computer and homework. Inside laundry room. 2 car garage. This gated community of Greystone has easy nearby access to 417 and I-4. There are no shortage of things to do or visit such as: Mayfair Country Club, Derby Park, Seminole Towne Center, Lake Mary Sports Complex, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Colonial Town Park, and AmStar Cinemas, Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens, Orlando Sanford International Airport, the breweries of downtown Sanford, and Seminole State College. Greystone community amenities include a fitness center and community pool. Applicants must have a combined income of at least three (3) times the monthly rent, and a credit score of 600 or above. Applicants must attend a showing in order to apply. Maximum of two (2) unrelated adults to reside in a single-family dwelling unit. Only 1 pet is allowed, weight below 30 pounds. A nonrefundable pet application fee of $300 per pet is required. We will conduct a full credit and background check on adult applicants.