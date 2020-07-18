All apartments in Sanford
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:40 AM

1112 LIMESTONE RUN

1112 Limestone Run · No Longer Available
Location

1112 Limestone Run, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This stunning 3 Bedroom, 2 ½ Bath, 2 car garage townhome will leave you impressed. Great floorplan in a great neighborhood! Open Kitchen features 42-inch cabinets, Silestone counters, all appliances are included plus nice size pantry. Tile floors in all the living areas plus the bathrooms. Formal living and dining rooms offer ample room for entertaining. A large screen enclosure covered porch is great for entertaining. All bedrooms are upstairs. King size master bedroom with huge walk-in closet. Master bath features walk-in shower, garden tub, dual vanities plus private water closet. Separate alcove is perfect for the family computer and homework. Inside laundry room. 2 car garage. This gated community of Greystone has easy nearby access to 417 and I-4. There are no shortage of things to do or visit such as: Mayfair Country Club, Derby Park, Seminole Towne Center, Lake Mary Sports Complex, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Colonial Town Park, and AmStar Cinemas, Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens, Orlando Sanford International Airport, the breweries of downtown Sanford, and Seminole State College. Greystone community amenities include a fitness center and community pool. Applicants must have a combined income of at least three (3) times the monthly rent, and a credit score of 600 or above. Applicants must attend a showing in order to apply. Maximum of two (2) unrelated adults to reside in a single-family dwelling unit. Only 1 pet is allowed, weight below 30 pounds. A nonrefundable pet application fee of $300 per pet is required. We will conduct a full credit and background check on adult applicants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 LIMESTONE RUN have any available units?
1112 LIMESTONE RUN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1112 LIMESTONE RUN have?
Some of 1112 LIMESTONE RUN's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 LIMESTONE RUN currently offering any rent specials?
1112 LIMESTONE RUN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 LIMESTONE RUN pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 LIMESTONE RUN is pet friendly.
Does 1112 LIMESTONE RUN offer parking?
Yes, 1112 LIMESTONE RUN offers parking.
Does 1112 LIMESTONE RUN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 LIMESTONE RUN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 LIMESTONE RUN have a pool?
Yes, 1112 LIMESTONE RUN has a pool.
Does 1112 LIMESTONE RUN have accessible units?
No, 1112 LIMESTONE RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 LIMESTONE RUN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 LIMESTONE RUN has units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 LIMESTONE RUN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 LIMESTONE RUN does not have units with air conditioning.
