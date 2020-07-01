All apartments in Sanford
1100 West 3rd Street

1100 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1100 3rd Street, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 2-bedroom 1 bath duplex is located on W. 3rd Street near downtown Sanford. This property was recently renovated to include a bonus room, ceramic tile flooring throughout, range, side by side refrigerator an above the range microwave and so much more. This unit allows you access to have a relaxing day on your front porch or head out back to enjoy the spacious and roomy back yard. This property is convenient to the local hospital and all of the wonderful establishments that downtown Sanford has to offer. THIS IS A NO PET PROPERTY. Call today for a private showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 West 3rd Street have any available units?
1100 West 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1100 West 3rd Street have?
Some of 1100 West 3rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 West 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1100 West 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 West 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1100 West 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 1100 West 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 1100 West 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1100 West 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 West 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 West 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 1100 West 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1100 West 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1100 West 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 West 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 West 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 West 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 West 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

