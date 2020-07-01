1100 West 3rd Street

Amenities

This 2-bedroom 1 bath duplex is located on W. 3rd Street near downtown Sanford. This property was recently renovated to include a bonus room, ceramic tile flooring throughout, range, side by side refrigerator an above the range microwave and so much more. This unit allows you access to have a relaxing day on your front porch or head out back to enjoy the spacious and roomy back yard. This property is convenient to the local hospital and all of the wonderful establishments that downtown Sanford has to offer. THIS IS A NO PET PROPERTY. Call today for a private showing