All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 103 Prince Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
103 Prince Place
Last updated September 5 2019 at 4:03 PM

103 Prince Place

103 Prince Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

103 Prince Place, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4c197d50aa ---- Lawn Care included! Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in Sanford. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings with split bedroom plan. Living room, dining room, family room and eat-in-kitchen with breakfast nook. Large open kitchen with all stainless appliances and nice breakfast bar. New Carpeting! Also includes large screen porch, fenced yard, washer-dryer and two car garage. Great location close to Interstate 4 and SR 417, Seminole Town Center and more! Call our office 407-261-5610 to schedule a showing. This home is available for immediate move in. To see this property call 407-499-8090 and enter the house number 103 to be sent a link to schedule for self-viewing. To apply once you have viewed the property go online to www.RentHomeFl.com find the property and apply now. NOTE: Separate HOA approval and application may apply. PETS Negotiable under 25lbs. Vet Papers Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Prince Place have any available units?
103 Prince Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 103 Prince Place have?
Some of 103 Prince Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Prince Place currently offering any rent specials?
103 Prince Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Prince Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Prince Place is pet friendly.
Does 103 Prince Place offer parking?
Yes, 103 Prince Place offers parking.
Does 103 Prince Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 Prince Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Prince Place have a pool?
No, 103 Prince Place does not have a pool.
Does 103 Prince Place have accessible units?
No, 103 Prince Place does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Prince Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Prince Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Prince Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Prince Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Apartments with ParkingSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology