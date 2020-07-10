103 Prince Place

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4c197d50aa ---- Lawn Care included! Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in Sanford. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings with split bedroom plan. Living room, dining room, family room and eat-in-kitchen with breakfast nook. Large open kitchen with all stainless appliances and nice breakfast bar. New Carpeting! Also includes large screen porch, fenced yard, washer-dryer and two car garage. Great location close to Interstate 4 and SR 417, Seminole Town Center and more! Call our office 407-261-5610 to schedule a showing. This home is available for immediate move in. To see this property call 407-499-8090 and enter the house number 103 to be sent a link to schedule for self-viewing. To apply once you have viewed the property go online to www.RentHomeFl.com find the property and apply now. NOTE: Separate HOA approval and application may apply. PETS Negotiable under 25lbs. Vet Papers Required.