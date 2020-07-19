All apartments in Sanford
1017 Levensor Court
1017 Levensor Court

1017 Levensor Court · No Longer Available
Location

1017 Levensor Court, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
1017 Levensor Court Available 01/09/19 Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Townhome for Rent in Sanford, FL! REGENCY OAKS! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Townhome for Rent in Sanford, FL! Welcome home to the gated community Regency Oaks! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. The first floor features an OPEN kitchen with BRAND NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES, an ample amount of cabinetry, counter space, tiled back splash and breakfast bar. SPACIOUS living area with direct access to the screened-in patio. There is also a half bath available for house guests. Make your way upstairs to all 3 bedrooms. Master suite is complete with full private bath and large walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms share a full hall bath. Bathrooms have been updated with NEW faucets! MUST SEE!! The gated community has a nice pool and is very convenient to I-4, SR 417 Toll Road, Seminole Town Center Mall, Restaurant Row, Movie Theaters and more. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE JANUARY 9TH

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE3494166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 Levensor Court have any available units?
1017 Levensor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1017 Levensor Court have?
Some of 1017 Levensor Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 Levensor Court currently offering any rent specials?
1017 Levensor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 Levensor Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1017 Levensor Court is pet friendly.
Does 1017 Levensor Court offer parking?
Yes, 1017 Levensor Court offers parking.
Does 1017 Levensor Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 Levensor Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 Levensor Court have a pool?
Yes, 1017 Levensor Court has a pool.
Does 1017 Levensor Court have accessible units?
No, 1017 Levensor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 Levensor Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 Levensor Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1017 Levensor Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1017 Levensor Court has units with air conditioning.
