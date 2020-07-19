Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

1017 Levensor Court Available 01/09/19 Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Townhome for Rent in Sanford, FL! REGENCY OAKS! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Townhome for Rent in Sanford, FL! Welcome home to the gated community Regency Oaks! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. The first floor features an OPEN kitchen with BRAND NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES, an ample amount of cabinetry, counter space, tiled back splash and breakfast bar. SPACIOUS living area with direct access to the screened-in patio. There is also a half bath available for house guests. Make your way upstairs to all 3 bedrooms. Master suite is complete with full private bath and large walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms share a full hall bath. Bathrooms have been updated with NEW faucets! MUST SEE!! The gated community has a nice pool and is very convenient to I-4, SR 417 Toll Road, Seminole Town Center Mall, Restaurant Row, Movie Theaters and more. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE JANUARY 9TH



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



