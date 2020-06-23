1008 RUTGERS LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful and well maintained 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse, located in the desirable gated community of Regency Oaks. The open floor plan features a nice size kitchen with an eat in breakfast nook. Kitchen has tile floor and stainless steel appliances that includes “slide-in” glass top range. The living/ dining combo overlooks the screened porch. There are two master bedrooms with bathrooms located upstairs. The nice size LOFT/DEN area upstairs with a closet can be used as a third bedroom. Washer and dryer are also located upstairs. All rooms have ceiling fans with lights. Beautiful landscaping in the front and backyard.! Community features : swimming pool, retention pond recreation area. Very close to Seminole Towne Mall, restaurants, major shopping plazas, Sanford International Airport and to I-4 , 17-92 and 417.