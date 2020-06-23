All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 1008 RUTGERS LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
1008 RUTGERS LANE
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:25 AM

1008 RUTGERS LANE

1008 Rutgers Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1008 Rutgers Lane, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful and well maintained 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse, located in the desirable gated community of Regency Oaks. The open floor plan features a nice size kitchen with an eat in breakfast nook. Kitchen has tile floor and stainless steel appliances that includes “slide-in” glass top range. The living/ dining combo overlooks the screened porch. There are two master bedrooms with bathrooms located upstairs. The nice size LOFT/DEN area upstairs with a closet can be used as a third bedroom. Washer and dryer are also located upstairs. All rooms have ceiling fans with lights. Beautiful landscaping in the front and backyard.! Community features : swimming pool, retention pond recreation area. Very close to Seminole Towne Mall, restaurants, major shopping plazas, Sanford International Airport and to I-4 , 17-92 and 417.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 RUTGERS LANE have any available units?
1008 RUTGERS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1008 RUTGERS LANE have?
Some of 1008 RUTGERS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 RUTGERS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1008 RUTGERS LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 RUTGERS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1008 RUTGERS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 1008 RUTGERS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1008 RUTGERS LANE does offer parking.
Does 1008 RUTGERS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1008 RUTGERS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 RUTGERS LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1008 RUTGERS LANE has a pool.
Does 1008 RUTGERS LANE have accessible units?
No, 1008 RUTGERS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 RUTGERS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 RUTGERS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 RUTGERS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 RUTGERS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology