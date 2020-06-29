Amenities

1006 Gemstone Cove, Sanford - Beautiful townhome in the desirable gated community of Greystone. The Belize model offers 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms with the spacious master suite located on the first floor with two closets, dual sinks in the master bathroom, garden tub and separate shower. The kitchen comes with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry and snack bar, all overlooking the living and dining room with vaulted ceilings and lots of tile. Inside laundry room plus a half bathroom located off the kitchen. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are located on the second floor with a full bath. 2 car attached garage. Exterior freshly painted. Greystone amenities include a resort-style pool, clubhouse, fitness center plus playground. Centrally located to I-4, 417, Seminole Town Center, Colonial Town Center and Amazing restaurants and shopping. Schedule a showing today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5466778)