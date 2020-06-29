All apartments in Sanford
Location

1006 Gemstone Cove, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
1006 Gemstone Cove, Sanford - Beautiful townhome in the desirable gated community of Greystone. The Belize model offers 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms with the spacious master suite located on the first floor with two closets, dual sinks in the master bathroom, garden tub and separate shower. The kitchen comes with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry and snack bar, all overlooking the living and dining room with vaulted ceilings and lots of tile. Inside laundry room plus a half bathroom located off the kitchen. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are located on the second floor with a full bath. 2 car attached garage. Exterior freshly painted. Greystone amenities include a resort-style pool, clubhouse, fitness center plus playground. Centrally located to I-4, 417, Seminole Town Center, Colonial Town Center and Amazing restaurants and shopping. Schedule a showing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5466778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Gemstone Cove have any available units?
1006 Gemstone Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1006 Gemstone Cove have?
Some of 1006 Gemstone Cove's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Gemstone Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Gemstone Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Gemstone Cove pet-friendly?
No, 1006 Gemstone Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 1006 Gemstone Cove offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Gemstone Cove offers parking.
Does 1006 Gemstone Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Gemstone Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Gemstone Cove have a pool?
Yes, 1006 Gemstone Cove has a pool.
Does 1006 Gemstone Cove have accessible units?
No, 1006 Gemstone Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Gemstone Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Gemstone Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 Gemstone Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006 Gemstone Cove does not have units with air conditioning.

