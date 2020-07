Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse doorman fire pit gym parking playground pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill dog park internet access internet cafe pool table

Amidst swaying palms and serene waters, experience Rockledge Florida's premier apartment community ideal for every lifestyle. Polo Glen offers residents everything you are looking for in your next home. Experience lakeside views and enjoy premium amenities and quality finishes all within proximity of Florida's finest shopping, dining, and entertainment. Our private gated community offers car-washing facilities, and an all-inclusive clubhouse. Luxury and convenience combine to create the sanctuary you have been searching for. Just minutes from the Indian River with close proximity to Cocoa Beach and Cape Canaveral, our retreat-like apartments give you the escape of paradise style living with convenient access to Interstate 95.