Rockledge, FL
897 Levitt Parkway
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

897 Levitt Parkway

897 Levitt Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

897 Levitt Parkway, Rockledge, FL 32955
Buckingham at Levitt Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Don't miss this lovely 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in the heart of Rockledge! Located in highly sought-after Levitt Park subdivision in area of excellent schools, close to upscale Viera shopping, dining, & entertainment, minutes to beaches & surrounding areas. Property has been immaculately maintained & updated including new roof, AC, fridge, range, ceiling fans, interior paint, outside lights, landscaping, storm door, garage door opener, blinds, and more. Complete exterior paint brand new. Large master suite fits king-sized bed & has on-suite bath & walk-in closet, lots of closet space & storage thru-out home, laundry room, open plan living/dining opens onto screened patio, cabinets in garage, and nice fenced-in yard. Washer & dryer are convenience items only. A must see in this price range!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 897 Levitt Parkway have any available units?
897 Levitt Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockledge, FL.
What amenities does 897 Levitt Parkway have?
Some of 897 Levitt Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 897 Levitt Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
897 Levitt Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 897 Levitt Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 897 Levitt Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockledge.
Does 897 Levitt Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 897 Levitt Parkway does offer parking.
Does 897 Levitt Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 897 Levitt Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 897 Levitt Parkway have a pool?
No, 897 Levitt Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 897 Levitt Parkway have accessible units?
No, 897 Levitt Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 897 Levitt Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 897 Levitt Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 897 Levitt Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 897 Levitt Parkway has units with air conditioning.
