897 Levitt Parkway

Don't miss this lovely 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in the heart of Rockledge! Located in highly sought-after Levitt Park subdivision in area of excellent schools, close to upscale Viera shopping, dining, & entertainment, minutes to beaches & surrounding areas. Property has been immaculately maintained & updated including new roof, AC, fridge, range, ceiling fans, interior paint, outside lights, landscaping, storm door, garage door opener, blinds, and more. Complete exterior paint brand new. Large master suite fits king-sized bed & has on-suite bath & walk-in closet, lots of closet space & storage thru-out home, laundry room, open plan living/dining opens onto screened patio, cabinets in garage, and nice fenced-in yard. Washer & dryer are convenience items only. A must see in this price range!