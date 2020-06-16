All apartments in Rockledge
Find more places like 1095 Woodsmere Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockledge, FL
/
1095 Woodsmere Parkway
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:37 AM

1095 Woodsmere Parkway

1095 Woodsmere Parkway · (772) 888-0777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rockledge
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1095 Woodsmere Parkway, Rockledge, FL 32955
Woodsmere

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1890 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Inviting, very nice and clean home, 4 bedroom 2 & 1/2 bath. Everything freshly painted, newer appliances, and flooring. a A/C with heat installed in 2015. Pool with large deck area (39x32) perfect for entertaining is all screened. Very private fenced backyard is neighboring beautiful estate. Spacious 2 car garage with additional attic storage. Sprinkler system.Convenient location with great schools and quick access to The Avenue Mall in Viera, and convenient drive to Orlando International Airport, and Orlando Parks and attractions. Ready for new family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1095 Woodsmere Parkway have any available units?
1095 Woodsmere Parkway has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1095 Woodsmere Parkway have?
Some of 1095 Woodsmere Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1095 Woodsmere Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1095 Woodsmere Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1095 Woodsmere Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1095 Woodsmere Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockledge.
Does 1095 Woodsmere Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1095 Woodsmere Parkway does offer parking.
Does 1095 Woodsmere Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1095 Woodsmere Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1095 Woodsmere Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 1095 Woodsmere Parkway has a pool.
Does 1095 Woodsmere Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1095 Woodsmere Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1095 Woodsmere Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1095 Woodsmere Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1095 Woodsmere Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1095 Woodsmere Parkway has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1095 Woodsmere Parkway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln
Rockledge, FL 32955
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln
Rockledge, FL 32955

Similar Pages

Rockledge 1 BedroomsRockledge 2 Bedrooms
Rockledge Apartments with GarageRockledge Apartments with Gym
Rockledge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLOak Ridge, FLDoctor Phillips, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL
Goldenrod, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLIndialantic, FLDeBary, FLSebastian, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLMeadow Woods, FLCocoa, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity