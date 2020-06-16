1095 Woodsmere Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Inviting, very nice and clean home, 4 bedroom 2 & 1/2 bath. Everything freshly painted, newer appliances, and flooring. a A/C with heat installed in 2015. Pool with large deck area (39x32) perfect for entertaining is all screened. Very private fenced backyard is neighboring beautiful estate. Spacious 2 car garage with additional attic storage. Sprinkler system.Convenient location with great schools and quick access to The Avenue Mall in Viera, and convenient drive to Orlando International Airport, and Orlando Parks and attractions. Ready for new family.