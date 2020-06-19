All apartments in Rockledge
103 Dudley Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:05 AM

103 Dudley Drive

103 Dudley Drive · (321) 591-3228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

103 Dudley Drive, Rockledge, FL 32955
Flamingo Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming home in perfect location. Just south of picturesque Cocoa Village and a block from the Indian River. Close to shopping, dining, beaches, and so much more. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space. Formal dining room, large great room, two bedrooms and bathroom all with attractive terrazzo floors. Ceiling fans throughout. Florida room with wall AC. Utility room with washer and dryer (provided but not warranted). Large fenced back yard with beautiful oak trees. Owner will consider a small pet. No smoking or vaping anywhere on property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Dudley Drive have any available units?
103 Dudley Drive has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 Dudley Drive have?
Some of 103 Dudley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Dudley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
103 Dudley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Dudley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Dudley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 103 Dudley Drive offer parking?
No, 103 Dudley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 103 Dudley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 Dudley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Dudley Drive have a pool?
No, 103 Dudley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 103 Dudley Drive have accessible units?
No, 103 Dudley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Dudley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Dudley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Dudley Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 103 Dudley Drive has units with air conditioning.
