103 Dudley Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan

Charming home in perfect location. Just south of picturesque Cocoa Village and a block from the Indian River. Close to shopping, dining, beaches, and so much more. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space. Formal dining room, large great room, two bedrooms and bathroom all with attractive terrazzo floors. Ceiling fans throughout. Florida room with wall AC. Utility room with washer and dryer (provided but not warranted). Large fenced back yard with beautiful oak trees. Owner will consider a small pet. No smoking or vaping anywhere on property.