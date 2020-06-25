All apartments in Riverview
9820 CARLSDALE DRIVE

Location

9820 Carlsdale Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
You could move into this beautiful townhome in a nice community tomorrow. The community is gated and has a community center that includes a community pool. The home backs up to a conservation area and is an end unit for privacy. The townhome is nearly move in ready. The carpets and paint look fresh. The kitchen comes complete with a stove and dishwaster - ceramic tile is on the floor and it has a nice eat in area. The attached family room is spacious and the laundry closet is off this area. There is a half bath on the first floor for convenience. All of the bedrooms are upstairs. The hall bath is a nice size for the two additional bedrooms. The master suite has a large walk in closet and a master bath that has a tub with shower combination. The covered patio overlooks the conservation area and provides some extra living space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9820 CARLSDALE DRIVE have any available units?
9820 CARLSDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 9820 CARLSDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 9820 CARLSDALE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9820 CARLSDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9820 CARLSDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9820 CARLSDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9820 CARLSDALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 9820 CARLSDALE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9820 CARLSDALE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9820 CARLSDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9820 CARLSDALE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9820 CARLSDALE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9820 CARLSDALE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9820 CARLSDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9820 CARLSDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9820 CARLSDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9820 CARLSDALE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
