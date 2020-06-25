You could move into this beautiful townhome in a nice community tomorrow. The community is gated and has a community center that includes a community pool. The home backs up to a conservation area and is an end unit for privacy. The townhome is nearly move in ready. The carpets and paint look fresh. The kitchen comes complete with a stove and dishwaster - ceramic tile is on the floor and it has a nice eat in area. The attached family room is spacious and the laundry closet is off this area. There is a half bath on the first floor for convenience. All of the bedrooms are upstairs. The hall bath is a nice size for the two additional bedrooms. The master suite has a large walk in closet and a master bath that has a tub with shower combination. The covered patio overlooks the conservation area and provides some extra living space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9820 CARLSDALE DRIVE have any available units?
9820 CARLSDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 9820 CARLSDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 9820 CARLSDALE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9820 CARLSDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9820 CARLSDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.