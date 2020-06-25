9820 CARLSDALE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool

You could move into this beautiful townhome in a nice community tomorrow. The community is gated and has a community center that includes a community pool. The home backs up to a conservation area and is an end unit for privacy. The townhome is nearly move in ready. The carpets and paint look fresh. The kitchen comes complete with a stove and dishwaster - ceramic tile is on the floor and it has a nice eat in area. The attached family room is spacious and the laundry closet is off this area. There is a half bath on the first floor for convenience. All of the bedrooms are upstairs. The hall bath is a nice size for the two additional bedrooms. The master suite has a large walk in closet and a master bath that has a tub with shower combination. The covered patio overlooks the conservation area and provides some extra living space.