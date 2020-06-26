All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 9538 Tocobaga Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
9538 Tocobaga Place
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

9538 Tocobaga Place

9538 Tocobaga Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9538 Tocobaga Place, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
9538 Tocobaga Place Riverview 33578 - LANDINGS @ ALAFIA - READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!!

Landings @ Alafia - Riverview's most sought after Gated - Townhome communities! This spacious townhome includes a covered front patio and the first floor contains both a formal living and dining room as well as kitchen with pantry and breakfast bar, perfect for entertaining or bar-style eating. Each home comes fully adorned with stainless steel Whirlpool kitchen appliances, Washer/Dryer, 2 Wood Faux blinds throughout, beautiful SPICE wood cabinets, upgraded wall tile in both bathrooms, and 18"x18" ceramic tile in wet areas, just to name a few. The home also features an attached 1-car garage. Located off of Gibsonton Drive, Landings at Alafia is within walking distance of shopping, dining, and daily conveniences. Located less than one mile away from I-75 and State Road 301, your new home provides easy access to the glistening waters of Apollo Beach and Tampa's best entertainment!
Riverview townhomes at Landings at Alafia offer modern open layouts and gourmet kitchens, three bedrooms including a private master suite, and a 1-car garage. Designed for your move-in and lifestyle convenience, every home includes stainless steel appliances, window blinds and landscaping with irrigation, energy-efficient insulation, windows and LED kitchen lighting, and professionally designed color palettes in easy to decorate neutral tones.
Enjoy community amenities including a pool and cabana, perfect for soaking up the warm Florida sunshine. Exterior maintenance, lawn maintenance, and your water and sewer are included in the HOA so you can enjoy a low-maintenance lifestyle!
$75 Re/Max Tampa Home Hunters application fee per adult and $50 HOA application fee. Once approved $1600 rent and $1650 security deposit will be due. No Pets!

Please contact Jenny Clark with Re/Max Tampa Home Hunters for more information. email: JENNY@TAMPAHOMEHUNTERS.COM or text/call 813-325-2457.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4941303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9538 Tocobaga Place have any available units?
9538 Tocobaga Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 9538 Tocobaga Place have?
Some of 9538 Tocobaga Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9538 Tocobaga Place currently offering any rent specials?
9538 Tocobaga Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9538 Tocobaga Place pet-friendly?
No, 9538 Tocobaga Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 9538 Tocobaga Place offer parking?
Yes, 9538 Tocobaga Place offers parking.
Does 9538 Tocobaga Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9538 Tocobaga Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9538 Tocobaga Place have a pool?
Yes, 9538 Tocobaga Place has a pool.
Does 9538 Tocobaga Place have accessible units?
No, 9538 Tocobaga Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9538 Tocobaga Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9538 Tocobaga Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa