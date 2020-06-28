9225 RIVER ROCK LANE

Amenities
Great community in River Walk! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with one car garage, perfect location Brandon/Valrico, MacDill Air Force Base, local airports, easy access of the Tampa Bay area. Open floor plan, with screened lanai, pond view, kitchen is spacious, closet pantry and a half bath for convenience. Upstairs Master bedroom with Walk in closet, dual sink vanity, laundry closet, 2 spacious secondary bedrooms and another full bathroom. All appliances to include Washer/Dryer. Basis Cable, Water, Sewer, trash and lawn maintenance are included. With access to the community pool!