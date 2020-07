Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

RENT THIS BEAUTIFUL RIVERVIEW HOME ON LARGE CORNER LOT / MANY GREAT FEATURES LIKE LARGE GREAT ROOM WITH VAULTED

CEILING, FIREPLACE, BIG SCREEN PORCH, FENCED BACK YARD, SHED WITH WORKSHOP AREA, UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS.

WOOD OR TILE IN ALL THE MAIN AREAS, CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS / UPDATED APPLIANCES AND FIXTURES / GREAT LOCATION

CLOSE TO EVERYTHING / AWESOME NEIGHBORHOOD / HURRY WON'T LAST LONG.