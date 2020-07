Amenities

Welcome to our newly renovated 3/2 condo in Riverview, FL. The unit is located on the 2nd floor and has private wooded views for privacy. The interior features all new tile throughout the main areas and wet areas, new carpet in the bedrooms, all new kitchen and kitchen appliances, new A/C, new bathrooms, and new paint throughout.