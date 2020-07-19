6411 Hollydale Place

Amenities

The Property Is 3bed 2bath Almost 1200 Sf Inside An Exclusive Gated Community, With A Gorgeous Pool, Gym, And Club House. The Master Suite Includes A Spacious Walk In Closet, And Recently Remodeled Master Bath With Shower Tub Combo.Fully Updated Electrical Including Energy Efficient Led Lighting Fixtures, Usb Outlets, And Ceiling Fans With Remotes. Super Luxe Carrera Marble Flooring Throughout Majority Of The Condo. All Appliances Are Stainless Steel Except The Full Size Stackable Washer And Dryer.The Layout Is Perfect For Roommates Because The Master Suite Is On One Side Of The Condo And The Other Two Bedrooms And The Full Main Bathroom Is On The Other Side. Kitchen Includes A Bar With Room For Seating, And A Pass Through So You Can Still Interact With Family Or Guests From The Kitchenliving Room And Dining Room Combo Opens Up To Spacious Screened Private Porch.It's A Great Place To Drink Coffee In The Morning, Or Sip A Cocktail After Work! Walking Distance To The Pool!

