All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 6411 Hollydale Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
6411 Hollydale Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6411 Hollydale Place

6411 Hollydale Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6411 Hollydale Place, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Property Is 3bed 2bath Almost 1200 Sf Inside An Exclusive Gated Community, With A Gorgeous Pool, Gym, And Club House. The Master Suite Includes A Spacious Walk In Closet, And Recently Remodeled Master Bath With Shower Tub Combo.Fully Updated Electrical Including Energy Efficient Led Lighting Fixtures, Usb Outlets, And Ceiling Fans With Remotes. Super Luxe Carrera Marble Flooring Throughout Majority Of The Condo. All Appliances Are Stainless Steel Except The Full Size Stackable Washer And Dryer.The Layout Is Perfect For Roommates Because The Master Suite Is On One Side Of The Condo And The Other Two Bedrooms And The Full Main Bathroom Is On The Other Side. Kitchen Includes A Bar With Room For Seating, And A Pass Through So You Can Still Interact With Family Or Guests From The Kitchenliving Room And Dining Room Combo Opens Up To Spacious Screened Private Porch.It's A Great Place To Drink Coffee In The Morning, Or Sip A Cocktail After Work! Walking Distance To The Pool!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6411 Hollydale Place have any available units?
6411 Hollydale Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6411 Hollydale Place have?
Some of 6411 Hollydale Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6411 Hollydale Place currently offering any rent specials?
6411 Hollydale Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6411 Hollydale Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6411 Hollydale Place is pet friendly.
Does 6411 Hollydale Place offer parking?
No, 6411 Hollydale Place does not offer parking.
Does 6411 Hollydale Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6411 Hollydale Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6411 Hollydale Place have a pool?
Yes, 6411 Hollydale Place has a pool.
Does 6411 Hollydale Place have accessible units?
No, 6411 Hollydale Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6411 Hollydale Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6411 Hollydale Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Apartments with GymsRiverview Apartments with Parking
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa