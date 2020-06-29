All apartments in Riverview
Last updated March 3 2020 at 9:57 PM

6410 Cypressdale Drive - 1, #201

6410 Cypressdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6410 Cypressdale Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
media room
This property has all that you need! It's a sizeable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom rental property in close proximity to the clubhouse. 1151 square feet of interior space, a 66 square foot screened lanai, nice carpet and neutral paint. Stainless steel fridge and stove complete this extra cute unit.

There is one assigned parking space per unit and ample parking for visitors.

As you enter the apartment, you are welcomed by large white cabinets with wooden trim, nice appliances including glass top range; tile throughout wet areas and carpet in all other areas.

The Master bedroom and bathroom are generously sized and will fit a King set; two generously sized secondary bedrooms share the second bathroom.
Sliders from the living room/dining room combination space lead out to the screened patio/lanai which can be used for outdoor entertaining. No backyard neighbors and walking distance to the escape movie theater.

*Pets NOT permitted in this property
*Shared maintenance policy

**************HOA Application required******************
HOA Application $85 per adult over 18
$100 application fee per person.

Photos are of similar unit. Contact office for photos of this unit and
This second-floor condo is situated in a gated master planned community, conveniently located near everything, and just off of Progress Blvd, and 301. 15 minutes from Bush Gardens and easy access to all 3 major interstates! LOTS of developing in this up and coming area, new apartments, residential communities, restaurants, gyms and much more!

Assigned parking, tow community, gated entry, onsite security, clubhouse, pool, and fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6410 Cypressdale Drive - 1, #201 have any available units?
6410 Cypressdale Drive - 1, #201 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6410 Cypressdale Drive - 1, #201 have?
Some of 6410 Cypressdale Drive - 1, #201's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6410 Cypressdale Drive - 1, #201 currently offering any rent specials?
6410 Cypressdale Drive - 1, #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6410 Cypressdale Drive - 1, #201 pet-friendly?
No, 6410 Cypressdale Drive - 1, #201 is not pet friendly.
Does 6410 Cypressdale Drive - 1, #201 offer parking?
Yes, 6410 Cypressdale Drive - 1, #201 offers parking.
Does 6410 Cypressdale Drive - 1, #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6410 Cypressdale Drive - 1, #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6410 Cypressdale Drive - 1, #201 have a pool?
Yes, 6410 Cypressdale Drive - 1, #201 has a pool.
Does 6410 Cypressdale Drive - 1, #201 have accessible units?
No, 6410 Cypressdale Drive - 1, #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 6410 Cypressdale Drive - 1, #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6410 Cypressdale Drive - 1, #201 does not have units with dishwashers.

