Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Snatch up this 2 bdrm 2.5 bath town home in great location. Located in Osprey Run at Bloomingdale and Gornto Lake it is close to shopping, eateries, easy access to interstate, the mall, and the bus line. Enjoy the community pool and security of the gated community. Great room, eat in kitchen, laundry and lanai on lower level, and two spacious bedrooms with their own ensuite baths upstairs. Available now. Note HOA requires a minimum credit score of 650.