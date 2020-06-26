All apartments in Riverview
6009 SKYDALE WAY
Last updated July 7 2019 at 1:55 AM

6009 SKYDALE WAY

6009 Skydale Way · No Longer Available
Location

6009 Skydale Way, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
This unit is on the 2nd floor. AND you can park right in front of your unit!! Fridge, W/D, Stove and ceiling fans are included. Talk about being close to everything, yet in your own oasis of a gated community. Pool, clubhouse and screened in lanai are allincluded for your enjoyment. Easy access to interstate to shorten your commute too. The Villages of Bloomingdale is a private neighborhood with individually gated villages, ideally located just 1/4 mile west of Hwy 301 on Progress Boulevard and minutes from Interstate I-75 and the Leroy Selmon Crosstown Expressway, making travel to business, shopping and entertainment convenient.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6009 SKYDALE WAY have any available units?
6009 SKYDALE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6009 SKYDALE WAY have?
Some of 6009 SKYDALE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6009 SKYDALE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6009 SKYDALE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6009 SKYDALE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6009 SKYDALE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 6009 SKYDALE WAY offer parking?
No, 6009 SKYDALE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 6009 SKYDALE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6009 SKYDALE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6009 SKYDALE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 6009 SKYDALE WAY has a pool.
Does 6009 SKYDALE WAY have accessible units?
No, 6009 SKYDALE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6009 SKYDALE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6009 SKYDALE WAY has units with dishwashers.
