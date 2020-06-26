6009 SKYDALE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

This unit is on the 2nd floor. AND you can park right in front of your unit!! Fridge, W/D, Stove and ceiling fans are included. Talk about being close to everything, yet in your own oasis of a gated community. Pool, clubhouse and screened in lanai are allincluded for your enjoyment. Easy access to interstate to shorten your commute too. The Villages of Bloomingdale is a private neighborhood with individually gated villages, ideally located just 1/4 mile west of Hwy 301 on Progress Boulevard and minutes from Interstate I-75 and the Leroy Selmon Crosstown Expressway, making travel to business, shopping and entertainment convenient.