6009 SKYDALE WAY

Amenities
This unit is on the 2nd floor. AND you can park right in front of your unit!! Fridge, W/D, Stove and ceiling fans are included. Talk about being close to everything, yet in your own oasis of a gated community. Pool, clubhouse and screened in lanai are allincluded for your enjoyment. Easy access to interstate to shorten your commute too. The Villages of Bloomingdale is a private neighborhood with individually gated villages, ideally located just 1/4 mile west of Hwy 301 on Progress Boulevard and minutes from Interstate I-75 and the Leroy Selmon Crosstown Expressway, making travel to business, shopping and entertainment convenient.