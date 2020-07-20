6007 OSPREY LAKE CREEK

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Move in ready 3 bedroom, 3 full bath Town home in the well maintained GATED community in Riverview. This spacious, light and bright home has tile floors through out, Other features include ceiling fans, blinds, large windows, A DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM AND FULL BATH off the great room. The kitchen includes range, microwave, disposal, refrigerator, dishwasher and a raised bar. Sliding glass doors lead out to the screened patio. Up the stairs you will find 2 spacious bedrooms with volume ceilings, large closets and plenty of natural light. Washer and dryer are also included. It is an easy commute to downtown Tampa and about 45 minutes to area beaches. include a resort style swimming pool, trash, lawn, and building exterior maintenance. Enjoy maintenance free living at it's best!