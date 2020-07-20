All apartments in Riverview
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM

6007 OSPREY LAKE CREEK

6007 Osprey Lake Cir · No Longer Available
Location

6007 Osprey Lake Cir, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Move in ready 3 bedroom, 3 full bath Town home in the well maintained GATED community in Riverview. This spacious, light and bright home has tile floors through out, Other features include ceiling fans, blinds, large windows, A DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM AND FULL BATH off the great room. The kitchen includes range, microwave, disposal, refrigerator, dishwasher and a raised bar. Sliding glass doors lead out to the screened patio. Up the stairs you will find 2 spacious bedrooms with volume ceilings, large closets and plenty of natural light. Washer and dryer are also included. It is an easy commute to downtown Tampa and about 45 minutes to area beaches. include a resort style swimming pool, trash, lawn, and building exterior maintenance. Enjoy maintenance free living at it's best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6007 OSPREY LAKE CREEK have any available units?
6007 OSPREY LAKE CREEK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6007 OSPREY LAKE CREEK have?
Some of 6007 OSPREY LAKE CREEK's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6007 OSPREY LAKE CREEK currently offering any rent specials?
6007 OSPREY LAKE CREEK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6007 OSPREY LAKE CREEK pet-friendly?
No, 6007 OSPREY LAKE CREEK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 6007 OSPREY LAKE CREEK offer parking?
No, 6007 OSPREY LAKE CREEK does not offer parking.
Does 6007 OSPREY LAKE CREEK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6007 OSPREY LAKE CREEK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6007 OSPREY LAKE CREEK have a pool?
Yes, 6007 OSPREY LAKE CREEK has a pool.
Does 6007 OSPREY LAKE CREEK have accessible units?
No, 6007 OSPREY LAKE CREEK does not have accessible units.
Does 6007 OSPREY LAKE CREEK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6007 OSPREY LAKE CREEK has units with dishwashers.
