Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

5703 Legacy Crescent Pl #304 Available 04/15/20 RIVERVIEW: 2 bed/1 bath, 3rd floor Condo - AVAILABLE APRIL 15th! Popular gated community of Allegro Palms! Must see this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with screened porch that overlooks the pool area. The kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar. Other features include a washer and dryer, breakfast bar, ceiling fans, walk-in closet and more!

This wonderful complex has resort style living in beautiful Allegro Palm Condominiums. At the heart of Allegro Palm's 15 acres is a beautiful lake and fountains that light up at night. The clubhouse is a great place to sit & relax, or can be rented for special occasions. A complete exercise facility w/ TV has 24-hour access. Clubhouse, fitness room, pool, tennis court, basketball court, pet walks & grilling areas. Don't miss out on this one - come see today!



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



FEATURES:

3rd Floor Unit

Pool View

All Appliances, EXCEPT Microwave

Breakfast Bar

Open Floor Plan

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Built-in Shelving in Living Room

Inside Utility with Washer and Dryer

Ceiling Fans

Walk-in Closet

Carpet/Tile flooring

Screened Balcony w/Storage Closet

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



HOA has their own application and approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



Pets are allowed - 30lbs or less - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PETS REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



