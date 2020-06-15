All apartments in Riverview
5613 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:27 AM

5613 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE

5613 Legacy Crescent Place · No Longer Available
Location

5613 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
A Must See! Decent 3BR/2BA condo with 1220sqf in a Gorgeous Resort-Style Condominium "Allegro Palm". The unit is on the 3rd floor, top floor. Just remodeled: Freshly painted; Brand-New Cherry Color Laminate Flooring in All 3 Bedrooms. Tile Floor in the Living Room, Dining area. Kitchen has Wood Cabinets, Newer Refrigerator, Smooth-Top Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave and Laundry room with Washer and Dryer. Screed Porch/Balcony. Gate Community features Gorgeous Clubhouse, Pool, Fitness Center, Playground, Tennis Courts and much more. The Owner will pay Condo fee for you to use these facilities. Very Convenient to everywhere via Highway. Only a few minutes to I-75, SR 301 and Progress Blvd/Bloomingdale Blvd. It's an ideal place for commuters to South Tampa, Downtown Tampa, MacDill Air Force Base, and Brandon. Rent $1,300/m covers Water/Sewer/Trash Pick up. It's Available NOW. Hurry up! Call today for more info and showings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5613 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE have any available units?
5613 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 5613 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE have?
Some of 5613 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5613 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5613 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5613 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5613 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 5613 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE offer parking?
No, 5613 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 5613 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5613 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5613 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 5613 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE has a pool.
Does 5613 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5613 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5613 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5613 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE has units with dishwashers.
