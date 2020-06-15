5613 LEGACY CRESCENT PLACE

Amenities

A Must See! Decent 3BR/2BA condo with 1220sqf in a Gorgeous Resort-Style Condominium "Allegro Palm". The unit is on the 3rd floor, top floor. Just remodeled: Freshly painted; Brand-New Cherry Color Laminate Flooring in All 3 Bedrooms. Tile Floor in the Living Room, Dining area. Kitchen has Wood Cabinets, Newer Refrigerator, Smooth-Top Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave and Laundry room with Washer and Dryer. Screed Porch/Balcony. Gate Community features Gorgeous Clubhouse, Pool, Fitness Center, Playground, Tennis Courts and much more. The Owner will pay Condo fee for you to use these facilities. Very Convenient to everywhere via Highway. Only a few minutes to I-75, SR 301 and Progress Blvd/Bloomingdale Blvd. It's an ideal place for commuters to South Tampa, Downtown Tampa, MacDill Air Force Base, and Brandon. Rent $1,300/m covers Water/Sewer/Trash Pick up. It's Available NOW. Hurry up! Call today for more info and showings!