Riverview, FL
14126 COVERT GREEN PLACE
Last updated May 20 2019 at 10:34 PM

14126 COVERT GREEN PLACE

14126 Covert Green Pl · No Longer Available
Location

14126 Covert Green Pl, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION! Rent this brand new, never occupied 2,600 sqft home in the Southfork Subdivision. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and one half bathroom, this home also has an extra side room downstairs and landing area upstairs, perfect for a home office or play area. Spacious 2 car garage, and a large back yard to for relaxing or hosting events. Blow off some steam in their community center or relax by the large community pool. Brand new appliances and no wear and tear; this property is brand new! Washer and dryer are included and close to multiple shops, plazas and amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14126 COVERT GREEN PLACE have any available units?
14126 COVERT GREEN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 14126 COVERT GREEN PLACE have?
Some of 14126 COVERT GREEN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14126 COVERT GREEN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
14126 COVERT GREEN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14126 COVERT GREEN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 14126 COVERT GREEN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 14126 COVERT GREEN PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 14126 COVERT GREEN PLACE offers parking.
Does 14126 COVERT GREEN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14126 COVERT GREEN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14126 COVERT GREEN PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 14126 COVERT GREEN PLACE has a pool.
Does 14126 COVERT GREEN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 14126 COVERT GREEN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 14126 COVERT GREEN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14126 COVERT GREEN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
