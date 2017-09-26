14126 COVERT GREEN PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION! Rent this brand new, never occupied 2,600 sqft home in the Southfork Subdivision. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and one half bathroom, this home also has an extra side room downstairs and landing area upstairs, perfect for a home office or play area. Spacious 2 car garage, and a large back yard to for relaxing or hosting events. Blow off some steam in their community center or relax by the large community pool. Brand new appliances and no wear and tear; this property is brand new! Washer and dryer are included and close to multiple shops, plazas and amenities.