14113 Covert Green Pl

in unit laundry pet friendly new construction garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

New Construction 3BD/2BTH Home Available for Lease in Riverview! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



This like-new 3BD/2BTH home is ready to rent! Move-In ready with ceramic tile in all living areas, open kitchen has a large pantry and overlooks the family room, making it easier to bring everyone together for meals or family time. The master suite features an oversized walk-in closet with his/her sinks. A 2-car garage with enough room to add more storage space. This home features a beautiful kitchen with 42" maple cabinets, and appliances. The home is built for entertaining with an open concept kitchen and a great room. The Owner's Suite has room for plenty of furniture and Owner's Bath has dual vanity sinks with a walk- in shower. When you're ready to catch some Florida sun, head over to the community pool where you can relax on warm days or use the clubhouse to host an event with friends and family.Very well located just a short drive away from Brandon, with easy access to I-75 and 301and only 7 minutes from St. Joseph Hospital, shopping, restaurants, supermarkets, and more! Hurry! Homes like this won't last long!



TO VIEW A 3D VIRTUAL TOUR COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING LINK INTO YOUR BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1320992?accessKey=5c56



To schedule a showing you may contact Kris with Rent Solutions at 813-444-8221.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



**Applications and fees only accepted online at Rentsolutions.com**



