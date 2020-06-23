All apartments in Riverview
Location

14113 Covert Green Pl, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
New Construction 3BD/2BTH Home Available for Lease in Riverview! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

This like-new 3BD/2BTH home is ready to rent! Move-In ready with ceramic tile in all living areas, open kitchen has a large pantry and overlooks the family room, making it easier to bring everyone together for meals or family time. The master suite features an oversized walk-in closet with his/her sinks. A 2-car garage with enough room to add more storage space. This home features a beautiful kitchen with 42" maple cabinets, and appliances. The home is built for entertaining with an open concept kitchen and a great room. The Owner's Suite has room for plenty of furniture and Owner's Bath has dual vanity sinks with a walk- in shower. When you're ready to catch some Florida sun, head over to the community pool where you can relax on warm days or use the clubhouse to host an event with friends and family.Very well located just a short drive away from Brandon, with easy access to I-75 and 301and only 7 minutes from St. Joseph Hospital, shopping, restaurants, supermarkets, and more! Hurry! Homes like this won't last long!

TO VIEW A 3D VIRTUAL TOUR COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING LINK INTO YOUR BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1320992?accessKey=5c56

To schedule a showing you may contact Kris with Rent Solutions at 813-444-8221.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

**Applications and fees only accepted online at Rentsolutions.com**

(RLNE4701035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14113 Covert Green Pl have any available units?
14113 Covert Green Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 14113 Covert Green Pl have?
Some of 14113 Covert Green Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14113 Covert Green Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14113 Covert Green Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14113 Covert Green Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 14113 Covert Green Pl is pet friendly.
Does 14113 Covert Green Pl offer parking?
Yes, 14113 Covert Green Pl offers parking.
Does 14113 Covert Green Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14113 Covert Green Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14113 Covert Green Pl have a pool?
Yes, 14113 Covert Green Pl has a pool.
Does 14113 Covert Green Pl have accessible units?
No, 14113 Covert Green Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14113 Covert Green Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 14113 Covert Green Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
