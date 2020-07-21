13804 GENTLE WOODS AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this charming house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious lawn, while the backyard is complete with a privacy fence, a large patio area, and a lush-green lawn for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior features vinyl plank, stylish tile flooring, and lots of natural lighting throughout for a bright and open household. Additionally, it features an open floorplan for making long-lasting memories, and the kitchen is equipped with a center island, a breakfast bar window into the living room, and coordinating appliances. Make this your home and apply today!