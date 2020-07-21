All apartments in Riverview
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM

13804 GENTLE WOODS AVENUE

13804 Gentle Woods Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13804 Gentle Woods Avenue, Riverview, FL 33569

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this charming house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious lawn, while the backyard is complete with a privacy fence, a large patio area, and a lush-green lawn for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior features vinyl plank, stylish tile flooring, and lots of natural lighting throughout for a bright and open household. Additionally, it features an open floorplan for making long-lasting memories, and the kitchen is equipped with a center island, a breakfast bar window into the living room, and coordinating appliances. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13804 GENTLE WOODS AVENUE have any available units?
13804 GENTLE WOODS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13804 GENTLE WOODS AVENUE have?
Some of 13804 GENTLE WOODS AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13804 GENTLE WOODS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
13804 GENTLE WOODS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13804 GENTLE WOODS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 13804 GENTLE WOODS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 13804 GENTLE WOODS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 13804 GENTLE WOODS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 13804 GENTLE WOODS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13804 GENTLE WOODS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13804 GENTLE WOODS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 13804 GENTLE WOODS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 13804 GENTLE WOODS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 13804 GENTLE WOODS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 13804 GENTLE WOODS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13804 GENTLE WOODS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
