13717 Ogakor Drive

SouthFork Sensational 3 BR + a Den and 2 Bath Home in a great location!! Must See-won't last! - Beautiful 3 bedroom plus Den home in the highly sought after South Fork community! Convenient to shopping and dining as well as a quick jaunt to the beaches of Bradenton or St Pete with easy access to I-75. This home has high ceilings and has an elegant rotunda. This architectural feature has lighted crown molding adding drama to the entryway. The home has brand new painting (interior and exterior) and a bright and open eat in kitchen with newer appliances, a breakfast bar, and pantry. Large formal dining room and a separate den with French doors. Master suite is spacious with a very nice en suite bathroom featuring a double vanity, large garden tub, walk in shower, and huge walk in closet with built-ins. Large covered and screened patio overlooking private backyard and a pond view. South Fork features a vast array of amenities! Close to the new St Josephs Hospital as well as good schools. This beautiful home won't last!!



