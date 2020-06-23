All apartments in Riverview
13717 Ogakor Drive

13717 Ogakor Drive · (813) 417-8823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13717 Ogakor Drive, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13717 Ogakor Drive · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2015 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
SouthFork Sensational 3 BR + a Den and 2 Bath Home in a great location!! Must See-won't last! - Beautiful 3 bedroom plus Den home in the highly sought after South Fork community! Convenient to shopping and dining as well as a quick jaunt to the beaches of Bradenton or St Pete with easy access to I-75. This home has high ceilings and has an elegant rotunda. This architectural feature has lighted crown molding adding drama to the entryway. The home has brand new painting (interior and exterior) and a bright and open eat in kitchen with newer appliances, a breakfast bar, and pantry. Large formal dining room and a separate den with French doors. Master suite is spacious with a very nice en suite bathroom featuring a double vanity, large garden tub, walk in shower, and huge walk in closet with built-ins. Large covered and screened patio overlooking private backyard and a pond view. South Fork features a vast array of amenities! Close to the new St Josephs Hospital as well as good schools. This beautiful home won't last!!

(RLNE2720652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13717 Ogakor Drive have any available units?
13717 Ogakor Drive has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13717 Ogakor Drive have?
Some of 13717 Ogakor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13717 Ogakor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13717 Ogakor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13717 Ogakor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13717 Ogakor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13717 Ogakor Drive offer parking?
No, 13717 Ogakor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13717 Ogakor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13717 Ogakor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13717 Ogakor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13717 Ogakor Drive has a pool.
Does 13717 Ogakor Drive have accessible units?
No, 13717 Ogakor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13717 Ogakor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13717 Ogakor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
