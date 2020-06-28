13520 WHITE SAPPHIRE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage internet access

Looking for an expansive new home? Look no further. Come see this recently built 2018 home that boasts over 3700 square feet. Home features include 5 large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, large loft, covered front porch, rear covered patio and a 3 car garage. This home has beautiful views all around. Pond view in the back and a view of a quaint community park from the front. When it comes to being a smart home, this one is a genius, with tons of automation. Front door lock, Ring Doorbell Camera, garage doors, both thermostats and over 15 lights can be controlled from a smart phone, Alexa or Google Assistant. In addition to the smart features, there is also a Wi-Fi router built in to the ceilings on each floor, to ensure you are never disconnected from your home network. Need storage space? how about a butlers nook with plenty of extra cabinets, huge pantry, under stair storage in the garage, Huge Walk-in Closet in master with custom cabinets and shelving plus large walk-in closets in 2 of the upstairs bedrooms. Community features include resort-style pool, playground with basketball courts and a club house. Home is centrally located off of US Highway 301 and Big Bend road in the SouthFork Subdivision. Just 5 minutes from Saint Joseph Hospital - South, 30 minutes to Busch Gardens, Adventure Island, Tampa Zoo and 45 minutes to the Tampa International Airport. Don't delay, lease this house now and make it your home sweet home. Home is being offered partially furnished.