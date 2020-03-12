13513 Padron Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool garage pet friendly tennis court

4 beds/2.5 bath Home in South Fork Community w. Beautiful Backyard! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Very spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house with a 2 car garage and an extremely large fenced in back yard. The kitchen features tons of cabinet space, an island for cooking, and a built in area that can be used as a desk or office space. 1/2 bathroom downstairs and all 4 bedrooms upstairs with 2 full bathrooms. This home is located in the desirable community of South Fork in Riverview. Community offers Recreational area, Pool, tennis courts, and a playground. Conveniently located very close to restaurants, shopping, schools, grocery, and much more. Available Now.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.



No Cats Allowed



