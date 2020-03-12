All apartments in Riverview
Last updated March 24 2019 at 10:04 AM

13513 Padron Court

13513 Padron Court · (813) 694-9785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13513 Padron Court, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 13513 Padron Court · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1927 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
extra storage
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
4 beds/2.5 bath Home in South Fork Community w. Beautiful Backyard! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Very spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house with a 2 car garage and an extremely large fenced in back yard. The kitchen features tons of cabinet space, an island for cooking, and a built in area that can be used as a desk or office space. 1/2 bathroom downstairs and all 4 bedrooms upstairs with 2 full bathrooms. This home is located in the desirable community of South Fork in Riverview. Community offers Recreational area, Pool, tennis courts, and a playground. Conveniently located very close to restaurants, shopping, schools, grocery, and much more. Available Now.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4788562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13513 Padron Court have any available units?
13513 Padron Court has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13513 Padron Court have?
Some of 13513 Padron Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13513 Padron Court currently offering any rent specials?
13513 Padron Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13513 Padron Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 13513 Padron Court is pet friendly.
Does 13513 Padron Court offer parking?
Yes, 13513 Padron Court does offer parking.
Does 13513 Padron Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13513 Padron Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13513 Padron Court have a pool?
Yes, 13513 Padron Court has a pool.
Does 13513 Padron Court have accessible units?
No, 13513 Padron Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13513 Padron Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13513 Padron Court does not have units with dishwashers.
