Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
13513 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

13513 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE

13513 Fladgate Mark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13513 Fladgate Mark Drive, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a charmingly landscaped, lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a covered patio area, lots of outdoor space, and a lawn that rests against the community lake. The interior features stylish tile and vinyl plank flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a breakfast bar, recessed lighting, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13513 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE have any available units?
13513 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 13513 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE have?
Some of 13513 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13513 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13513 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13513 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13513 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 13513 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13513 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13513 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13513 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13513 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13513 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13513 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13513 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13513 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13513 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

