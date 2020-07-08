13513 FLADGATE MARK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a charmingly landscaped, lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a covered patio area, lots of outdoor space, and a lawn that rests against the community lake. The interior features stylish tile and vinyl plank flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a breakfast bar, recessed lighting, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!